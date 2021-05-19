Wednesday, May 19, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Investigators seeking information about camper thefts near Justin

By Mark Smith
0
1
Photos courtesy of the Denton County Sheriff's Office

Vehicles suspected to have been involved in the thefts and burglaries of many campers near Justin were seen on security footage.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking helpful information from the public about the thefts of campers and an ATV near Justin.

During the overnight hours of April 5-6, three bumper pull campers and a Polaris RZR ATV were stolen from a storage facility near Justin, according to a DCSO news release. Several other nearby campers and RVs were burglarized during the incident.

The images seen above show two suspect vehicles seen on security footage headed south on FM 156 from Industrial Road, according to the sheriff’s office. If you recognize the vehicles or have any information about the crimes or suspects, contact DCSO Investigator Eric Hamblin at 940-349-1674 or [email protected]

Previous articleFlower Mound accepting applications for vacant council seat
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.