Investigators seeking information about camper thefts near Justin

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking helpful information from the public about the thefts of campers and an ATV near Justin.

During the overnight hours of April 5-6, three bumper pull campers and a Polaris RZR ATV were stolen from a storage facility near Justin, according to a DCSO news release. Several other nearby campers and RVs were burglarized during the incident.

The images seen above show two suspect vehicles seen on security footage headed south on FM 156 from Industrial Road, according to the sheriff’s office. If you recognize the vehicles or have any information about the crimes or suspects, contact DCSO Investigator Eric Hamblin at 940-349-1674 or [email protected]