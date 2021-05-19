Mixed-use development coming to Lewisville along I-35E

An area of Lewisville “with a lot of visibility” will be getting a new mixed-use development with townhomes, urban residential and commercial properties coming.

Last month, the Lewisville City Council approved a zoning request to change the zoning from light industrial to planned development for the future Fronterra development, a 36-acre property northwest of the FM 407/I-35E interchange. The plan for an urban mixed-use development matches the city’s vision for the area, said Randi Rivera, director of planning and entitlement for McAdams, a local design and engineering firm.

“The city envisioned mixed-use, walkable developments for that area,” Rivera said.

Fronterra will be developed by Centurion American, the Flower Mound River Walk developer, to have 201 townhomes, 759 urban residential units and about 40,000 square feet of commercial space, including retail stores and sit-down restaurants, with an amenity pond, outdoor plaza, open space, dog park, community pools and a lot of trails, extending the city’s trail system. Ultimately, it will have pedestrian access to the Denton County Transportation Authority train station on the other side of I-35E.

Rivera said the hope is that Fronterra will be a “catalyst for more development along this corridor,” and future adjacent developments can continue the residential block structure. The developer is expected to break ground on the first residential pieces before the end of the year. There is no estimated timeframe for when the commercial space will go vertical, River said.

Fronterra is going to be a “unique, quality” development in a highly visible area of Lewisville.

“It is a special front-facing place in the city,” Rivera said. “It’s important to create a quality development as you come into the northern gateway of Lewisville. We have been working on Fronterra for several years … it was a long time coming but we’re very pleased that we’re finally approved and looking forward to getting to work on it.”