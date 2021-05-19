Denton County confirms another 10 COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that 10 more county residents’ deaths were the result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 566.

The deaths reported Wednesday include an Argyle man in his 70s, a Copper Canyon woman over 80, a Lake Dallas woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s who resided in unincorporated southwest Denton County (which includes Lantana) and six residents of Lewisville — a man in his 50s, two men and one woman in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a man over 80.

“DCPH continues to validate and confirm previously unreported deaths as additional information becomes available to them,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Today we are reporting 10 additional COVID-19 deaths of Denton County residents. Please keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

There are now 3,153 active COVID-19 cases in the county, a number that was declining swiftly a few months ago but is now declining at a much slower rate.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.