Wednesday, May 19, 2021
VIDEO: Flower Mound mayoral runoff candidate forum

Flower Mound mayoral candidates Itamar Gelbman and Derek France.

Flower Mound mayoral runoff candidates Derek France and Itamar Gelbman participated in a televised forum on Wednesday night at Flower Mound Town Hall hosted by The Cross Timbers Gazette.

The runoff election will be held Saturday, June 5, at the Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Dr., with early voting between May 24 – June 1 at the Senior Center and several other locations in Denton County.

Tarrant County residents can vote at the The REC of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way, Grapevine.

Find more voting information here.

