William “Bill” Culhane, 75, of Denton, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano. Bill was born on November 22, 1945 in St. Albans, Queens, New York to John and Winifred (Kehoe) Culhane. He married Eileen Patricia Lawlor on September 11, 1965 in Baldwin, NY. He served with the First Air Cavalry in the United States Army in Vietnam. He was a member of the St. Mark Catholic Church and retired from American Airlines as the Vice President of Maintenance and Engineering. Bill was a devoted Catholic, loving husband, father, and adoring grandfather affectionately known as “PAPA”. Bill never met a stranger, he was exceptionally kind to everyone he knew. He will be missed by all. Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Eileen Patricia Culhane of Denton; son, Billy Culhane and his wife Candice of Edmond, OK; daughters, Kelly Rittenberry Culhane of Flower Mound, Jodi Renshaw and her husband Scott of Columbus, Ohio; sisters, Barbara Brackett of Holly Springs, NC, Mary Pepe of Chesapeake, VA; brother, Jim Culhane of Rouses Point, NY; grandchildren, Billy Culhane, Randy Culhane, Bridget Rittenberry, Allison Renshaw, Collin Rittenberry, and Sarah Renshaw. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Winnie Culhane, his grandson, Alex Rittenberry, brother Jack Culhane, brother-in-law’s Ron Brackett, Bill Pepe and sister in-law Carmen Culhane and nephew Mathew Culhane. A Mass of Christian Burial was said on Saturday, May 15, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Argyle. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.