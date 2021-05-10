Monday, May 10, 2021
Argyle remembers Tom/George the Turkey with Town Hall display

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson holds a shadow box with Tom/George the Turkey's beard, which is now on display at Argyle Town Hall (photo courtesy of the town of Argyle).

The town of Argyle will remember the town’s beloved turkey — which was killed in December — with a display at Town Hall.

The turkey — known as Tom by some and George by others — hung out in the area of Frenchtown Road and Hwy 377 in Argyle for years, where he enjoyed being the center of attention, slowing traffic down, following cyclists and checking out cool cars. On Dec. 9, he was in the road when a homeless man got out of his car, grabbed the turkey, twisted its neck, threw it in his car and drove away, according to law enforcement. The man received citations for hunting violations, and some of the turkey’s feather and beard were recovered and returned to the town.

Last week, a shadow box containing the turkey’s feathers and a drawing by a local artist were presented to Town Council. The shadow box was donated to the town and is now on display at Argyle Town Hall.

