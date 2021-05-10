Flower Mound welcomes 14 new businesses

The town of Flower Mound is welcoming 14 new businesses to town over the past couple months.

From March 2 to April 19, the town issued certificates of occupancy to 14 new businesses that have opened recently or will open soon, according to the town website. The following businesses are the town’s newest:

Teltech Group, 1901 Lakeside Parkway, a telecom asset management and supply chain service company

Nelson Jones, 1017 Long Prairie Road, Suite 201, a consulting firm focused on investigation, repair, and enhancement of existing structural systems

Premier Nationwide Lending, 1021 Long Prairie Road, Suite 404, a full-service mortgage lender

The Julian Firm, P.C., 700 Parker Square Road, Suite 250, a family law office

Arbor International, LLC, 1200 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 375, delivers global customs solutions, from obtaining clearances through all commercial customs ports of entry in the U.S., to arranging local/national/international deliveries

Frontline Advance, dab Solo Stove, 1200 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350, a storage and distribution facility for a leading designer and supplier of portable, low-smoke fire pits and camping stoves

My Garage Stonecrest/Stonecrest Self Storage, 6404 Stonecrest Road

PAI Industries, 450 Gerault Road, a manufacturer and distributor of service parts to the heavy-duty truck industry

Sephora, 6101 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100, a store that offers beauty products including cosmetics, skincare, body, fragrance, nail color, beauty tools, body lotions, haircare and more

AmCap Home Loans, 4401 Long Prairie Road, Suite 500, a mortgage lending office

Southwest Insurance Management Group, 2601 Churchill Drive, Suite 101, offering a wide variety of insurance carriers to meet your personal insurance needs

Zalat Pizza (coming soon), 5801 Long Prairie Road, Suite 690, a pizza restaurant with more than 10 other locations in DFW

Wicked BOLD (coming soon), 3343 Long Prairie Road, an alcohol-free bar and vegan restaurant featuring the company’s signature vegan chocolates and charcuterie boards

AshJenn Signature Desserts (coming soon), 2601 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 150, a specialty dessert shop