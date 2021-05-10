Harvest Happenings — May 2021

At the end of January, our community suffered a tragic loss. Harvest neighbor, Rose Morgan, was in a horrific accident on I-35W.

Tragically, Rose and her granddaughter Lux (age 4), died on the scene. Her grandson Rex (age 2) was extracted from the vehicle and taken by air ambulance to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

This news shook our whole community as Rose, Lux, Rex and the rest of the Morgan family are very active in the neighborhood.

Rose’s daughter, Leigha Morgan, and son-in-law, Craig Carter, also live in Harvest. We can’t even begin to imagine all of the emotions they are feeling. Leigha will tell you it’s their faith in God that has given them the strength to make it each day.

It’s been a long, hard road for the Morgan family as they coped with the loss of a mother, child, and another child in critical condition.

The Harvest Helping Hands team heard about the family and immediately organized a candlelight vigil, meals, yard maintenance, gift cards, donations, and help with the day-to-day needs. The outpouring of support, from not only Harvest, but from the surrounding area has been amazing.

Leigha said “I have been moved and touched by the support of our community and others who have heard the news. It really has been a huge blessing to our family.”

Neighbors helping neighbors is what it’s all about and it’s the heart of our community.

After sustaining multiple injuries – broken femur, tibia, two cracked ribs, cracked clavicle, brain swelling, Rex is on the road to recovery. We are finally able to smile as sweet Rex was able to come home in March.

While the Morgan family is still grieving the loss of their mother and daughter, they know that their faith will sustain them and will give them a peace that transcends all understanding.

As for Harvest, our neighbors are still providing support and encouragement that is needed to go on. We have loved seeing Rex’s smiling face around Harvest.