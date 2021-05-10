Bartonville Town Update — May 2021

Greetings from Bartonville!

I hope everyone has enjoyed the return of warm weather. Isn’t it wonderful to see all the greenery and flowers blooming everywhere? The Town of Bartonville has certainly enjoyed its fair share of spring – and spring cleaning!

A special thank you to Jeanna Sutton and her Leadership students from Argyle who volunteered to pick up trash and debris off of portions of East Jeter and McMakin Roads. Our community is grateful for your hard work in efforts to keep Bartonville beautiful.

We had a successful Annual Spring Cleanup Day! Thank You Lantana Community Fellowship Church for allowing us the opportunity to hold this event once again on your parking lot. We could not do it without you all! With this event, residents had the opportunity to safely dispose of documents, electronics, bulk items and more. Please don’t forget, we have our town partnership with Household Hazardous Waste to provide residents with a FREE monthly curbside collection for the safe disposal of paint. For more information and to request a pickup, visit www.townofbartonville.com/HHW or call 972-440-2040.

Many thanks to the volunteers who took time to assist us on that windy, chilly morning.

Residents, you may have noticed road repairs happening around Town. The 2021 Streets Improvement Project will include repairs to Post Oak Lane, Green Oaks Drive, Latigo Lane, Bridle Bit Road, West Jeter Road, and McMakin Road. Your patience is greatly appreciated as the crews work hard to maintain our street infrastructure. For any questions, please contact Town Hall at 817-693-5280.

It’s that time of the season. Please remember to maintain your bar ditches and remove any debris that may be blocking culverts. This helps with visibility, fire protection, and it makes for good neighbors. Also, be aware of mosquitos and standing water. Swing by Town Hall and pick up 4 free mosquito dunks/rings (which kill mosquito larva) while supplies last.

I would like to conclude by wishing a very happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and, for Memorial Day, a heartfelt thank you to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Town offices will be closed on Monday, May 31st, in observation of Memorial Day.