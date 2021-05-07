Flower Mound High School seeking Hall of Fame nominations

The Flower Mound High School Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominees for its second class of inductees.

The next class will be selected early in the fall semester and will be honored at the Sept. 3, 2021 Homecoming football game, according to a Lewisville ISD news release. The nomination form is now open and the committee asks for the community’s help in finding the next group of inductees. The nomination form and more information can be found at LISD.net/FMHS-HOF.

The inaugural inductees included Sharon Kim, Reginald Rembert Jr., Maria Hayden and Garrett Getschow.

The FMHS Hall of Fame inductees shall be graduates of Flower Mound High School whose achievements, character and service to others serve as an inspiration and role model to FMHS students today, the news release said. Criteria to be considered for this award include:

Graduate of FMHS

Must be out of high school by a minimum of 10 years.

Achievements in their chosen field

Service to community and/ or country

Personal Accomplishments

Contributions to society

Role model for youth

Nominations must be received by July 31.