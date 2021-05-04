Northwest ISD named a ‘Common Sense District’

Common Sense Education — a nonprofit organization providing an independent voice for students in a world of media and technology — has recognized Northwest ISD as a 2020-22 Common Sense District for its lessons on digital citizenship and use of technology.

Northwest ISD has been recognized as a Common Sense Certified school district for the last six years for its efforts in teaching digital citizenship to young people and supporting educators using technology for learning, according to a district news release. The designation recognizes that NISD provides safe and innovative spaces for students to thrive as they harness the full potential of technology for learning and life.

Lewisville ISD was also recognized recently as a Common Sense District.

All NISD students engage in Digital Citizenship lessons based on Common Sense resources as well as local stakeholder resources and input, covering topics such as internet safety, cyberbullying, privacy, security, copyright, creative use, social media, personal digital footprint and more, according to the district. The digital citizenship effort at Northwest ISD is led by the district’s instructional technology team, which coordinates with the district’s curriculum and technology staff.

For more information about Northwest ISD’s digital citizenship courses, click here.