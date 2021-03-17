Lewisville ISD named a ‘Common Sense District’

Common Sense, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families and educators navigate a digital world, recently recognized Lewisville ISD as a Common Sense District.

Lewisville ISD’s commitment to teaching and emphasizing the importance of digital citizenship led to the coveted distinction, according to a district news release. To date, nearly all of the district’s elementary and middle schools have been recognized as a Common Sense School. LISD is one of 63 districts across the country, and one of only nine in Texas, considered a Common Sense District. The Common Sense District honor is a two-year distinction the district must maintain.

“Becoming a Common Sense Recognized District is a great accomplishment, but what is even more important is the learning that has transpired with our teachers, the lessons our students have experienced, and the parent support and learning that has been shared by our recognized campuses,” said Michele Jacobsen, LISD Director of Digital Learning. “Our plan is not to end with this distinction, but to continue to interweave digital citizenship conversations and learning with our students, teachers, and parents.”

Jacobsen and LISD Digital Learning Administrator Brandie Harycki said credit must be given to the teachers and staff across the district for this recognition as they continue to teach and stress to students the importance of being a good digital citizen.

“Like any culture change, there is never an ending but a continued opportunity to grow and learn,” Harycki said. “It starts with each of us taking a moment to ask permission of others involved before posting something online, understanding why posting personal information isn’t safe and thinking critically about what we read or experience online. These are our students and we don’t want to create a digital footprint for them. We want the parents and students to be able to make those right decisions together.”

LISD and its schools are among more than 80,000 schools across the country that utilize Common Sense Education and its resources. To learn more about digital citizenship in LISD, visit LISD.net/digitalcitizenship.