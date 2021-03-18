FM 2499 bridge demo, traffic switch set for this weekend at Hwy 121

This weekend, crews will begin demolition of the old southbound FM 2499 bridge and shift traffic on northbound Hwy 121 as part of the ongoing DFW Connector project just south of Flower Mound.

According to a news release from NorthGate Constructors, crews will close multiple lanes and ramps from night Friday to early Monday morning for the bridge demolition and traffic switch. After the switch is complete, northbound Hwy 121 will be put into its final configuration and additional lanes will be available for use to alleviate congestion in the area. This will also allow crews to further advance work in the area.

The following closures are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday: