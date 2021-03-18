FM 2499 bridge demo, traffic switch set for this weekend at Hwy 121

This weekend, crews will begin demolition of the old southbound FM 2499 bridge and shift traffic on northbound Hwy 121 as part of the ongoing DFW Connector project just south of Flower Mound.
According to a news release from NorthGate Constructors, crews will close multiple lanes and ramps from night Friday to early Monday morning for the bridge demolition and traffic switch. After the switch is complete, northbound Hwy 121 will be put into its final configuration and additional lanes will be available for use to alleviate congestion in the area. This will also allow crews to further advance work in the area.
The following closures are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday:
- Full closure of northbound Hwy 26 from Grapevine Mills Trail to FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive, then the northbound Hwy 121 frontage road to Sandy Lake Road.
- Full closure on southbound FM 2499 to Hwy 26. Traffic will be detoured at Stars and Stripes Way to Hwy 26.
- Full ramp closure on southbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to the southbound Hwy 121 frontage road, then Hwy 26.
- Full closure of northbound Hwy 121 north of DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to the northbound Hwy 121 frontage road.
- Full ramp closure on westbound I-635 off-ramp to northbound Hwy 121. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive.
- Full ramp closure on northbound Hwy 26 off-ramp to northbound Hwy 121. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive, then the northbound Hwy 121 on-ramp at Sandy Lake Road.
- Full ramp closure on northbound Hwy 121 on-ramp at the northbound Hwy 121 frontage road. Traffic will be detoured to the on-ramp at Sandy Lake Road.
- Full closure on northbound auxiliary lanes off-ramp to northbound Hwy 121. Traffic will be detoured to Grapevine Mills Boulevard, then the on-ramp at Sandy Lake Road.