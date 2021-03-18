Hot chicken chain eyes Denton County for new locations

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a fast casual Los Angeles-based Nashville hot chicken brand, announced Thursday that it signed an agreement with an ownership group to open 10 locations in Denton and Collin counties.

“What first stood out to me is the quality of the product from Dave’s Hot Chicken. It’s simply second to none,” said Sam Wong, a spokesman for CW Strong Restaurant Group. “This is a young, hip brand with a bright future, and we wanted to get on the ground floor for the next big thing. We’re excited to bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to a new group of customers.”

Founded by classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block, according to a news release about the expansion. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has multiple brick-and-mortar locations open in southern California. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States through franchising and has several multi-unit agreements in development.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made kale slaw, creamy mac & cheese and crispy fries or cheese fries.

“The energy and excitement for the brand has been at an all-time high this year,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “We are excited to expand our presence in California and Texas with the highly experienced multi-unit operators who recognize our unique offering of food, and more importantly sees the value in growing with us.”

The team is seeking endcaps with drive-thru infrastructure and a footprint of 2,000 to 2,500 square feet. Real estate developers in Collin and Denton counties should contact Greg Bracchi of Edge RE Partners at 214-545-6907 to review available space.