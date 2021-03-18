Meet the candidates: Bartonville Town Council Place 5

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls this spring to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. Election Day is Saturday, May 1, with early voting April 19-27.

The 2021 Bartonville Town Council general election is for Council members for Places 1, 3 and 5, each for a term of two years. Those seats are currently held by Jeff Traylor, Clay Sams and Josh Phillips, respectively. All the incumbents filed to run again, Jim Roberts is also running for Place 1 and Dr. Justin Northeim filed for Place 5.

The candidates for Bartonville Town Council Place 5 are listed in alphabetic order under each individual contested race.

Place 5 (2-year-term)

Dr. Justin Northeim, 44

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? Over the last several years as a Bartonville resident, I have witnessed tremendous growth. I believe the council’s leadership over the next 10 years will prove to be vital in shaping our town’s future. I will strive to protect Bartonville’s small town, rural atmosphere, while supporting our small businesses and promoting the health and safety of it’s citizens.

What is your mission statement?“For Safety and Progress”—As a physician and fire-EMS medical director, I will promote the health and safety of our citizens. I will strive to maintain the town’s unique rural atmosphere, while supporting our small businesses who provide our citizens access to local services. I will maintain our town’s beauty and improve our streets.

Email: [email protected]

Josh Phillips (i), 46

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I am running for re-election to Town Council because this community is important to me and my family and I want to help keep Bartonville country. I will continue to bring the voices and wishes of our citizens forward to ensure our town remains a place of beauty and admiration of surrounding communities. My vision for Bartonville for the future looks very similar to today. A thriving oasis in the middle of the hectic world where citizens continue to feel a sense of pride about the community. The envy of other towns because we listen to our residents, are good stewards of tax dollars, properly maintain our essential services, and protect our land from unneeded commercial and residential development. If I am re-elected I will help shape the future of Bartonville which is ultimately decided by the people.

What is your mission statement? I BELIEVE in protecting Bartonville’s existing land use plan, I BELIEVE in maintaining low taxes, I BELIEVE in proper planning and budgeting for road maintenance, I BELIEVE in open and honest conversation about town topics, and most importantly I BELIEVE in Keeping Bartonville Country.

Email: [email protected]