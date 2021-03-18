Denton County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that six more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 453.

The deaths reported Thursday include two residents over 80 of Brookdale Denton North, a Denton man in his 50s, a Denton woman over 80, a woman in her 50s from The Colony and a man in his 50s who resided in unincorporated northwest Denton County.

“As we report six deaths from COVID-19 today, we hope you will keep their families in your thoughts and prayers,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We ask you to please continue to follow safety precautions as recommended by Denton County Public Health.”

DCPH also announced 192 new COVID-19 cases in the county, 177 of which are active, as well as 405 new recoveries. There are now 9,271 active cases in Denton County, a number that continues to trend down.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.