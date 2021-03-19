Flower Mound man stabs, strangles other drivers after crash

A 26-year-old Flower Mound man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly stabbed two people and strangled a third immediately after a car crash in Carrollton.

A car crash involved at least three vehicles about 5 p.m. in the Express Lanes of I-35E, according to a news release from the Carrollton Police Department. Witnesses told police that the suspect got out of his vehicle and initiated a verbal altercation before assault other drivers involved in the crash, as well as a passerby who stopped to intervene.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to police. Three assault victims were hospitalized, as was a fourth man who was injured in the initial crash. The suspect was also injured during the assault, and will be taken to jail after he is released from the hospital. His identity was not immediately released, but he is facing multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone who recorded either the crash or the assaults is asked to contact police at 972-466-3333 or [email protected]