Highland Village calls for artists for upcoming Art Festival

One year after cancelling the Highland Village Art Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Highland Village is seeking artists to apply for the upcoming annual event.

The festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 1 at The Shops at Highland Village, where there will be displays from over 30 gallery-quality artists, artist demonstrations, live music and entertainment and interactive children’s art activities, according to a city news release. Musical performances will be held in the south courtyard. The event is a joint venture between the city and The Shops at Highland Village, benefitting the Kids Kastle Community Build Project. Admission and parking will be free.

There will be a limited number of exhibitors, and anyone interested in being one must complete the vendor application by the April 1 deadline and be approved for participation. Email [email protected] for more information.