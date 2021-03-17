Weir: Allison Lassahn running for reelection to LISD Board

In addition to all the elections for city and town councils in our area, there are several races for LISD Board of Trustees. On May 1st, 4 candidates will be on the ballot to vie for 2 seats. In Place One, Buddy Bonner is running against Paige Dixon for the open seat. In Place Two, Allison Lassahn, the incumbent, is running for reelection against challenger Sheila Taylor. Those who sit on school boards are every bit as vital to our communities as those who sit on town councils. They have the responsibility for setting policies and procedures that educate our children. Inasmuch as children are our future, we should closely examine the credentials of those who will be setting the guidelines for them. In this interview, Allison Lassahn talks about her views on education, how the pandemic has affected learning in the district and other education-related topics. Ms. Lassahn sent the following short bio:

“Allison Lassahn was elected to Place 2 on the Lewisville ISD school board in May 2018. She has served as the board secretary since 2019. Lassahn is a native Texan, growing up and attending public school in Tyler. She is a proud graduate of Texas A&M University- College Station where she received a BS degree and of the University of Texas at Dallas where she earned an MS degree.

“Before being elected to the school board, Lassahn was a member of several district level committees including the Community Bond Committee, the District Leadership Team and the Facilities Advisory Committee. She completed the LISD Inside program in 2015. She was the Founders Day Chair for the LISD Council of PTAs for the 2016-17 school year. She also has served on the board of four different PTAs within LISD and is currently serving as the 2nd VP of Membership for the Marcus High School PTA. Lassahn served on the Board of Ethics for the City of Highland Village from 2012 to 2016.

“Allison works as an independent consultant for Grace Hill, a service provider for multi-family communities. The Lassahns are active members of Trietsch Methodist Church in Flower Mound. Allison and her husband have two sons in local LISD schools.”

www.lassahn4lisd.com

www.facebook.com/lassahn4lisd