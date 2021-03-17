SUV lands in pond after crash in Flower Mound

One person was hospitalized Tuesday night after their vehicle was submerged in a pond immediately after colliding with another vehicle in Flower Mound.

An SUV was traveling west on Spinks Road and ran a red light at the Gerault Road intersection, striking a sedan that was headed south on Gerault, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman. The SUV kept going over the curb and sidewalk and into a new runoff pond near the intersection.

Before first responders arrived, a passerby stopped and and jumped into the pond and helped the SUV driver get out. That driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the driver of the sedan was treated at the scene. The intersection was closed for about three hours and the SUV was removed from the pond.

FMPD is expected to release more information about the incident later Wednesday.