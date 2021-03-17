Argyle appoint members to new Municipal Development District Board

The Argyle Town Council on Monday appointed two Council members and three citizens to the town’s new Municipal Development District Board.

In November, voters narrowly approved the establishment of the MDD — 1,503 votes for and 1,498 votes against. The council recently approved the MDD’s bylaws, and on Monday night, the council appointed Council members Cynthia Hermann and Rick Bradford to Places 1 and 2 on the MDD Board, as well as citizens Michael Udovic, Brian Darnell and Reid Norton to Places 3-5.

Directors appointed to Place 1 and 2 will serve two-year terms, and directors appointed to Places 3-5 will serve for an initial one-year term, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. After the expiration of the initial terms, the term of service will be two years. The initial terms will begin on April 1 and will run through October 2022 for the one-year terms and October 2023 for the two-year terms.

The MDD will serve to generate economic development and growth opportunities regionally and within the boundaries of the district, which include the town and its Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction, according to the town. Argyle’s MDD has a charter to incentivize or fund projects that will promote the expansion of the town’s commercial tax base in cooperation with neighboring and overlapping jurisdictions, such as the town of Northlake and Denton County.

Initially, the MDD will concentrate on working with developers who have expressed an interest in partnering with the town on the commercial zones identified in the Argyle Comprehensive Plan, such as the I-35W intersections with FM 407 and Crawford Road.