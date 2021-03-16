16 more Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that 16 more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 447.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a Denton man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s who resided in unincorporated northwest Denton County, two Sanger men in their 60s, a man in his 60s who resided in unincorporated northeast Denton County, three residents of Pilot Point in their 60s and 70s, three Carrollton residents in their 70s or older, two residents of Denton over 80, a Flower Mound man over 80, a Lewisville man in his 70s and a Plano man over 80.

“Today, we’re announcing sixteen more COVID-19 deaths of Denton County residents,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask our community to continue to utilize masks, distancing, and hand washing to slow the spread of COVID-19 locally.”

DCPH also announced 341 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 300 of which are active, as well as 412 new recoveries. There are now 9,648 active cases in the county, a number that is continuing to decline.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.