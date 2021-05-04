Denton County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Two more Denton County residents — a Flower Mound woman and a Sanger woman, both in their 70s — have died as a result of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday, bringing the countywide death toll to 491.

This is the 34th Flower Mound resident to die of the novel coronavirus.

“As we announce the deaths of two more Denton County community members due to COVID-19, we ask you to keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

There are now 3,408 active COVID-19 cases in the county, a number that continues to slowly decline since the winter.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.