Suspects arrested after shootout just south of Flower Mound

The Grapevine Police Department arrested two men Tuesday after a shootout near the Flower Mound border that sent three people — including one of the alleged shooters — to the hospital in serious condition.

Around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store on Grapevine Mills Boulevard, two men in a black Dodge Charger exchanged gunfire with two men in a white Nissan Altima, according to a Grapevine police news release. The cars drove off in opposite directions, with the Dodge stopping across the street in the Jack in the Box parking lot and the Nissan driving down Freeport Parkway.

Grapevine police arrived at the Jack in the Box and found the two men in the Dodge had gunshot wounds. One officer used his tactical medical kit to render aid to one of the victims, and slowed his bleeding until paramedics arrived. Both victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine with serious injuries, according to the news release. Police also found a gun on the ground, and witnesses said they believed a shooter was on the run, so police searched the area.

About 45 minutes later, a man in a Nissan car approached a DFW Airport officer at the airport Shell gas station, saying the passenger in his car had multiple gunshot wounds. The passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver was held for questioning.

Police determined that the two men at the airport Shell station were involved in the shooting at 7-Eleven. Investigators recovered two guns and narcotics at the crime scene, and they believe men from both vehicles fired weapons, according to Grapevine police.

The driver of the Nissan was arrested on suspicion of deadly conduct, and one of the men in the Dodge was medically cleared and transported from the hospital to the Grapevine Detention Center. Charges are pending, and more arrests and charges are possible as police continue to investigate the case. The suspects’ names have not been released, as of Wednesday morning.