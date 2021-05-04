Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Construction begins on Rheudasil Park improvements

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Rheudasil Park, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Construction has begun on a bunch of upgrades to Rheudasil Park in Flower Mound.

Located at 2401 Lake Forest Blvd., park upgrades will include a lighted boardwalk, playground areas for 2-5 year olds and 5-12 year olds, basketball court, restroom and pavilion structure, enhanced landscaping, a trail, sidewalk renovation along Lake Forest Boulevard and a small fishing pier, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Construction is expected to take approximately one year to complete. To stay up-to-date on construction progress, visit https://www.flower-mound.com/686/ParksTrails-Projects.
