Construction begins on Rheudasil Park improvements

Construction has begun on a bunch of upgrades to Rheudasil Park in Flower Mound.

Located at 2401 Lake Forest Blvd., park upgrades will include a lighted boardwalk, playground areas for 2-5 year olds and 5-12 year olds, basketball court, restroom and pavilion structure, enhanced landscaping, a trail, sidewalk renovation along Lake Forest Boulevard and a small fishing pier, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.