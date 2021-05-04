Highland Village opens all rental facilities, meetings to the public

The city of Highland Village opened all rental facilities over the weekend for the first time in over a year.

The city will include CDC guidelines in all rental facility agreements, and it encourages the public to adhere to them and use face coverings when indoors, according to a city news release. Face coverings remain required inside city facilities and for Senior All-Star programming, and employees will wear them when interacting with the public and when not able to maintain six feet of social distancing.

City Council and city board and commission meetings are also now open to the public, with social distancing in place for attendees. City officials will continue to adjust COVID-19 rules as needed.