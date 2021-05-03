Denton County resident dies of COVID-19, local paramedics resume clinics

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that one more county resident, a Southlake man in his 70s, has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 489.

“As we announce the death of one more Denton County community member due to COVID-19, we ask you to keep the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

DCPH also announced 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 124 of which are active cases, as well as 210 new recoveries. There are now 3,424 active cases in the county, a number that continues to slowly decline.

Also Monday, the Highland Village Fire Department announced that it will resume offering vaccination clinics next week. On April 13, the CDC and FDA put a pause on the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine — the vaccine that HVFD had been administering — due to very rare but very serious blood clot side effects. After 10 days, the agencies lifted the pause. HVFD will conduct a vaccination clinic on May 11 and 13. Registration is required and will close when all slots are full.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.