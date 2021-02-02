Fire Station 7 opens in Flower Mound

Town officials celebrated the grand opening of the new Fire Station No. 7 in Flower Mound.

The new station is located at 2777 Skillern Road, just south of Flower Mound Road near Twin Coves Park. The 9,300 square-foot facility will improve emergency response and serve the central part of Flower Mound along Lake Grapevine. In addition to fire and EMS responsibilities, the station has swift water and flood water rescue capabilities, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Construction began two years ago on the $4.5 million project, which Fire Chief Eric Greaser said was needed to lower response times in western and southern sections of Flower Mound, such as Point Noble and the newer residential subdivisions. In Fall 2019, the U.S Department of Homeland Security awarded the fire department a grant to save the town $2.8 million in firefighters’ salary.