Northbound I-35W to be shut down Wednesday for crash investigation

The northbound lanes of I-35W will be shut down about an hour in Northlake on Wednesday for further investigation into Sunday’s fatal crash.

The Northlake Police Department will close all northbound lanes about 10 a.m. at Dale Earnhardt Way “so the investigative team can map out the scene and do a drone flyover to assist in the investigation,” said NPD Chief Robert Crawford. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

A woman and 5-year-old girl were killed in the crash on Sunday afternoon, according to Northlake police, and a 3-year-old boy was seriously injured. The victims have not been identified by the medical examiner’s office, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect who allegedly caused the crash fled the scene but was quickly found and arrested by police. Crawford said Tuesday that police have not yet determined what caused the crash.