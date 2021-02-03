Hwy 377 in Roanoke to be reduced to one lane Wednesday

A section of Hwy 377 in Roanoke will be reduced to one lane for several hours Wednesday as part of an ongoing construction project.

The lane reduction is necessary so that construction crews can safely move a concrete traffic barrier, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation. Flaggers will be directing two-way traffic on the one lane from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Houston Street to James Street, and brief stops will be required. Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area or avoid it entirely, if possible.

TxDOT is widening a one-mile stretch of the highway, just south of the Hwy 114 interchange, from a two-lane rural roadway to a four-lane urban divided roadway with raised medians and sidewalks. The project is expected to be complete late 2023, weather permitting, TxDOT said