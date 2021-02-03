Home
Corinth officers shoot suspect who opened fire on them

Photo courtesy of the Corinth Police Department

A suspect was hospitalized Tuesday night and a woman was also injured in a shooting with Corinth police officers.

Corinth police were called to the 2600 block of Nash Drive about a reckless driver, and they encountered an armed man was uncooperative, according to a news release from the Corinth Police Department. Officers tried to de-escalate the situation with less lethal devices, and then the suspect opened fire on them with a handgun.

Officers returned fire and struck him, then provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived and transported him to a hospital with unspecified injuries. A woman was subsequently injured during the shooting and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to CPD. No officers were injured, and the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

