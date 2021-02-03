Corinth officers shoot suspect who opened fire on them

A suspect was hospitalized Tuesday night and a woman was also injured in a shooting with Corinth police officers.

Corinth police were called to the 2600 block of Nash Drive about a reckless driver, and they encountered an armed man was uncooperative, according to a news release from the Corinth Police Department. Officers tried to de-escalate the situation with less lethal devices, and then the suspect opened fire on them with a handgun.

Officers returned fire and struck him, then provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived and transported him to a hospital with unspecified injuries. A woman was subsequently injured during the shooting and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to CPD. No officers were injured, and the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.