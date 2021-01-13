Flower Mound welcomes 6 new businesses to town

The town of Flower Mound is welcoming six new businesses to town, including an upscale spa, treat shops and more.

The following businesses were issued certificates of occupancy by the town of Flower Mound between Nov. 2 and Jan. 4, according to the town website:

SpaVela, 2800 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100 — offers massages, facials, cosmetic Botox injections, sauna, steam room and more.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 2311 Cross Timbers Road — serves fresh-baked pretzels with a variety of dips, as well as mini pretzels, party trays and more.

FamCare Clinic of North Texas, 4441 Long Prairie Road, Suite 200 — a full-service family practice of dedicated, experienced physicians offering primary care, annual physicals, full lab testing and more.

CHEP USA, 500 Enterprise Drive, Suite 600 — a full-service auto repair facility offering state inspections, A/C repair, quick oil changes, brakes, batteries, check engine light diagnostics and more.

Ketamine Wellness Institute (coming soon), 4961 Long Prairie Road, Suite 110 — offering ketamine infusion therapy to help treat depression, anxiety, postpartum depression, PTSD, OCD, bipolar disorder, chronic pain, migraines, nerve pain and more.

Cristy’s Cake Shop (coming soon), 3721 Justin Road, Suite 150 — offering cakes available for walk-in customers as well as pre-ordered custom cakes for special occasions.