PJ’s Coffee opens in Northlake

Northlake area residents now have a new option for their caffeine fix with the opening of PJ’s Coffee on Monday.

The international coffee brand PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, is expanding around the country and in North Texas, with the Northlake location — 4901 Hwy 114 — being the newest.

“My wife and I spent many years on the Gulf Coast while in the Navy, and I fell in love with PJ’s 30 years ago while stationed near Slidell, Louisiana,” says Northlake franchisee Mark Null. “I told myself that one day I would own a PJ’s Coffee of my own and now that dream has come true.”

PJ’s Coffee serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top 1% of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries, according to a news release. PJ’s Original Cold Brew Ice Coffee is brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is 2/3 less acidic. Bags of whole bean coffee, single serve cups of PJ’s Coffee and PJ’s Iced Coffee Concentrate are available for sale in-store and online.

Customers can pay homage to the brand’s New Orleans origins with the launch of its Mardi Gras-inspired coffee drinks and King Cakes. The limited time menu includes:

King Cake Crème: King Cake cold brew concentrate steamed with milk and pure cane syrup and garnished with whipped cream.

King Cake Latte: This Mardi Gras favorite is made with rich Espresso Dolce, steamed milk, and flavors of vanilla and cinnamon, topped with whipped cream and purple sanding sugar.

King Cake Protein Velvet Ice: King Cake cold brew concentrate, skim milk, no sugar added vanilla powder, and protein powder blended to perfection.

Zulu Coconut Iced Mocha: The perfect indulgent drink to celebrate Mardi Gras. Our classic Viennese blend cold brew is paired with milk, Hershey’s syrup and coconut concentrate served over ice.

