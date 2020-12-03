New cake shop coming to Flower Mound

Flower Mound will soon be home to the second location of a family-owned Brownsville cake shop.

Cristy’s Cake Shop is planning to open by January in the old Sub-Zero Ice Cream shop location, 3721 Justin Road, Suite 150. Cristy and Bulmaro Camargo opened the original South Texas location opened in 1996, and now their son, Michel, is leaving the corporate world to expand the family business.

The Flower Mound location will follow closely the business model of the original Cristy’s Cake Shop. The bakery offers custom cakes for weddings, birthdays and other occasions that customers can order ahead of time, but the bulk of its business comes from walk-in cake sales.

“A lot of competitors require a week or two-week notice, but we have cake ready on-hand,” Michel said.

The Flower Mound location will offer several cake flavors, including its classic butter cake, tres leches, dulce de leech, red velvet, chocolate, carrot and more. After opening, the bakery will add cookies and seasonal baked goods to its menu, as well. Unlike other bakeries, Cristy’s Cake Shop primarily uses whipped cream frosting instead of buttercream.

“We want the flavor to come from the actual cake itself, so we use a less-sweet frosting,” Michel said.

Michel said he worked for a Southlake company about seven years ago and moved to Lakeside in south Flower Mound, and he came away impressed with the town and its small business community. So when he recently decided to leave his corporate job — which is now in Atlanta — to expand the family business, Flower Mound was an easy choice for the second location.

“I thought Flower Mound was a very good environment with a good customer base and a great city for small business,” Michel said. “I looked at other places, but Flower mound made the most sense.”

Michel hopes to open Cristy’s Cake Shop in January to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Brownsville location’s opening. Michel will follow his parents’ example and be actively involved in the management, baking and decorating of the bakery, as well as in the community.

“We love being a part of peoples’ lives, and I hope to bring that same level of customer service and community feeling to Flower Mound,” Michel said. “We hope to be a household name in this community and want to be a part of their lives. Now more than ever, we need a little more cake in our lives.”