Home
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound firefighters rescue resident during house fire

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
House fire early Thursday morning in the 1300 block of Ponder Way, photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Fire Department.

The Flower Mound Fire Department rescued one person and doused a house fire overnight in northeast Flower Mound.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire around 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Ponder Way, according to a news release from FMFD. Crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions and were able to rescue an adult resident who was trapped in a bedroom. The resident was transported to a local medical facility for treatment. Two other residents and a dog were able to escape, but one dog did not survive the fire.

A FMFD spokesman said Thursday morning that the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, according to FMFD.

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts