Flower Mound firefighters rescue resident during house fire

The Flower Mound Fire Department rescued one person and doused a house fire overnight in northeast Flower Mound.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire around 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Ponder Way, according to a news release from FMFD. Crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions and were able to rescue an adult resident who was trapped in a bedroom. The resident was transported to a local medical facility for treatment. Two other residents and a dog were able to escape, but one dog did not survive the fire.

A FMFD spokesman said Thursday morning that the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, according to FMFD.