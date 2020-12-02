Abbott: Texas to receive initial allotment of 1.4M vaccine doses

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made an initial allotment of over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to the state of Texas for the month of December.

These vaccines, which should begin arriving in Texas the week of Dec. 14, will be distributed to qualifying providers across the state, according to a news release from the Governor’s office. Additional allotments may be made later this month, and increased allotments are expected in January and the following months.

The vaccines will be allocated based on the state’s distribution principles, which prioritizes healthcare workers, frontline workers and the people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, such as those with pre-existing conditions.

“The dtate of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott said. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

During Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson said DCPH will be “integrally involved” in the distribution, and he will be in contact with the state about the allocation. He also said that more than 72 healthcare providers and 90 pharmacies in Denton County have already registered to be a COVID-19 vaccine provider.