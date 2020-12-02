Denton County passes 6,000 active COVID-19 cases

Denton County passed 6,000 active COVID-19 cases among county residents, according to new data released Wednesday by Denton County Public Health.

Before the current surge — which is showing no signs of slowing down — the highest active case count was 3,094 on Aug. 1. Active cases are being counted daily by the hundreds as temperatures drop.

DCPH announced Wednesday 492 new cases, 384 of which are active, as well as 192 new recoveries. There are now 6,194 active cases in the county and 18,281 total recoveries, and the countywide death toll is 148.

The rise in case numbers means there’s a rise in coronavirus-related hospitalizations as well. DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson said during Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting that more than half of all the ICU beds in the county were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

“That is something that has not happened before,” he said. “We are in new territory in COVID-19 transmission and impact on our infrastructure.”

Richardson also said during the meeting that there has been a significant increase in confirmed cases among children since school started, but he was did not know how many of them required hospitalizations, and none of them have resulted in deaths.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at North Central Texas College’s exchange parking garage at 319 East Sycamore St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.