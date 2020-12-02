Philly Pretzel Factory opens in Flower Mound

Philly Pretzel Factory’s newest location is now open in Flower Mound.

Located at 2311 Cross Timbers Road, the shop serves fresh-baked pretzels with a variety of dips, including tangy sriracha, cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, cinnamon, brownie batter, butter cream, cream cheese, as well as yellow, spicy brown and super hot mustard, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Philly Pretzel Factory also offers mini pretzels, party trays, and pretzels wrapped around cheesesteak and hot dog specialties. The business announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that it is now open, and it’s offering a free pretzel to customers throughout December.

View the full menu at https://phillypretzelfactory.com/