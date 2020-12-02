Take precautions, don’t let criminals steal your holiday cheer

The Flower Mound Police Department is offering several seasonal safety tips to protect your home and belongings from potential burglars and porch pirates.

In-store shopping: Always lock your vehicle and hide purchases and valuable belongings from view. Seasonal burglars are much more likely to break in if the doors are unlocked or if they can see something valuable in the vehicle.

Online shopping: Use a secure network connection, avoid clicking random links and only offer up personal/financial information to trusted websites. Avoid package thefts by arranging for a neighbor to sign for your items, or schedule a delivery when you will be home to accept them.

Hide your trash: After opening presents, make sure your TV, game console and other valuable gift boxes are not visible when you take your trash down to the curb. Criminals can see that you have new, valuable items and target your home.

Out of town: If you’re traveling for the holidays, contact your local police department to request a free Vacation Watch, so that officers will keep an eye on your home while you’re away.