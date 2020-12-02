Suspects sought in home burglaries near Argyle, Ponder

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two suspects involved in multiple home burglaries near Argyle and Ponder.

The suspects’ M.O. was to ring the door bell of the house to ascertain if anyone was home, then kick in the front door and take things from inside the home. During one of the burglaries, they stole a loaded AR-15 rifle and light body armor, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The suspects are believed to have entered at least three homes on Monday between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. If you have any information about the suspects, contact Investigator Chuck Craft at 940-349-1685.