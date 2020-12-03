Corinth police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

The Corinth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, police responded to an armed robbery call at the Dominos pizza shop at 1701 North Corinth St. The suspect is seen in a surveillance image wearing a gray face mask covering most of his face, a black hoodie with the hood on, gloves and black pants, He’s holding a black backpack and appears to be pointing a gun at employees.

Before police arrived, the suspect got away in a dark sedan, according to a Corinth PD news release.

If you have any information about this case, contact the CPD tip line at 940-279-1500, option 7. You can also contact Crime Stoppers to submit a tip anonymously at 1-800-388-8477 or through the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips App.