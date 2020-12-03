Wellington Elementary placed on temporary lockout

Wellington Elementary School, 3900 Kenwood Drive, was placed on a brief lockout Thursday afternoon due to nearby police activity.

Flower Mound Police Department detectives were serving a criminal mischief warrant on a nearby resident, and the suspect fled the scene when they arrived, according to a FMPD spokesman. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on a brief lockout, which is when all external doors are locked and visitors are not allowed to enter campus, but school continues to operate normally inside, according to a letter from Principal Tami Braun.

Police soon located the suspect and took them into custody without incident, according to the FMPD spokesman.