Denton County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Denton County announced Thursday that four more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, including a resident of Corinth and a resident of Justin.

The deaths reported Thursday include a Denton man over 80, a Corinth man in his 50s, a woman over 80 who resided at Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin and a man in his 60s who resided at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pilot Point.

The countywide death toll is now at 152.

“Please join us in thoughts and prayers for the families and friends of these four individuals,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We all must do our part in wearing masks when around others, physically distancing, and washing our hands frequently to slow COVID-19 spread in Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 471 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases among county residents, 335 of which are active, as well as 219 new recoveries. There are now 6,442 active cases and 18,500 total recoveries in the county.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.