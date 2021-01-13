Home
Four lanes being opened on Hwy 377 in south Denton

Photo courtesy of the city of Denton

Driving on Hwy 377 in south Denton will get easier Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation is actively performing a traffic switch to open two northbound and two southbound lanes on Hwy 377 from I-35E to south of FM 1830, according to a news release from the city of Denton. The traffic switch is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The project, which began in late 2018, is widening a 1.5-mile section of Hwy 377 from a two-lane rural roadway to a six-lane urban section, according to a city news release. The project will also include replacing the existing Union Pacific Railroad bridge and improving the intersection of Hwy 377 and FM 1830.

To learn more about TxDOT plans and improvements for the Hwy 377 project, visit www.keepitmovingdallas.com/us377.

