Pecan tree wood now available for Flower Mound woodworkers

The old pecan tree outside the Flower Mound Community Activity Center is cut down (photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound).

The wood collected from the large pecan tree at the Community Activity Center is now ready to be distributed to interested residents for woodworking projects.

This is not firewood, which was distributed last year soon after the tree was cut down. This wood will only be provided to Flower Mound residents (no commercial businesses) wanting to use the wood for woodworking projects, according to a news release. Interested residents (one request per household) should email [email protected] by Feb. 5 with the following information:

  • Name
  • Address (to verify Flower Mound residency)
  • Phone number
  • Brief description of the project that is wanted to be accomplished with the wood
  • Amount of wood preferred

Due to limited quantities, the town asks that residents request only the amount of wood that would be required for one small project. Town staff cannot guarantee residents will get the amount of wood requested; however, will divide all wood in an equitable manner among those interested. Town staff will begin contacting individuals in mid-February to let them know how many pieces will be distributed to them and where to pickup the wood.

