Denton County Public Health held another COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday morning at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton.

3,500 people were vaccinated this week. The county currently has a total of 78,500 people registered on its vaccine waitlist.

Flower Mound, Lewisville and City of Denton firefighters assisted with the vaccinations.

Visit the Denton County vaccine website at dentoncounty.gov/vaccine to register.