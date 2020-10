A new yoga studio, YogaSix, is now open in Flower Mound.

The studio offers six different yoga class types, from strength, flexibility, endurance, balance and recovery, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Located at 4610 Long Prairie Road in the new Windsor Ridge shopping center, next to the new Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop.

Beginner and sculpt classes are also available. Click here for more information.