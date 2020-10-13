One new treat shop opens, another will open soon

A new sweet treat shop is now open in Flower Mound, and another one will host a job fair this weekend as it prepares to open soon.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop opened its doors last week at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Suite #120. The pie shop is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It currently is offering five flavors: southern custard, pecan, key lime, chewy chocolate and Signature I-40, which has pecans, coconut and chocolate. Pies are available in two sizes: 9″ and 4″. Buttermilk Sky’s pies are all homemade at each location with fresh ingredients

Handel’s Ice Cream is preparing to open soon in Flower Mound, at 2717 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 510B. The shop posted on its Facebook page that it is hosting a job fair from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. The shop is hiring for all positions: management, scoopers, ice cream makers and more. All of the ice cream at Handel’s is homemade every morning in small batches, with premium ingredients and unique flavors.