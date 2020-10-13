3 elderly Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Three more elderly Denton County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday, bringing the countywide death toll to 116.

The deaths reported Tuesday include one man and one woman, both from Denton and over 80 years old, and one woman in her 70s from unincorporated Denton County, according to DCPH.

“As we report three deaths due to COVID-19 today, we ask that you keep the friends and families of these individuals in your thoughts and prayers,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We ask for your continued commitment to staying Denton County strong by wearing masks, physically distancing, and practicing hand hygiene. Together, we can continue to combat COVID-19 in our county.”

DCPH also announced 126 new COVID-19 cases among county residents, 99 of which are active cases, and 63 new recoveries. There are now 2,060 active cases and 12,296 total recoveries.

The number of active cases is on the rise again. That number peaked at 3,094 on Aug. 1, but it steadily declined in August and hovered between 1,500 and 1,600 through most of September. But since late September, that number has steadily risen, passing the 2,000 mark again on Tuesday.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.