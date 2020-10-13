Robson Ranch Rambler — October 2020

It seems only appropriate that Robson Ranch participate in The Cross Timbers Gazette’s Seniors in Focus issue. As an active adult (55+) community, we live the senior life every day. We focus on providing the community activities which help keep both body and mind healthy.

Yes, we have, swimming, tennis, pickleball, a 27-hole hole golf course and all the best exercise equipment for a wide cadre of organized exercise opportunities. But true good health also requires a healthy state of mind. We have a Living Well Committee (comprised of community volunteers) just to plan and coordinate events, speakers, and activities to enlighten and advance a healthy lifestyle… everything age specific for relevancy and interest.

We have two church services held each week in our Clubhouse, as well as numerous private Bible studies that focus on the community’s spiritual health. Robson Ranch is also one of the local sites for OLLI at UNT to enhance adult learning and keep our brains sharp. This curriculum brings some of UNT’s finest professors to our Clubhouse for presentations on a wide variety of subjects. Courses have included lectures on archaeology, music, science, history, nature, religious studies, literature and much more.

Robson Ranch also has one of the best libraries of any active adult community in America. It is supported by over 70 “Friends of the Library” dedicated to providing literary stimulus through connections with the Denton Library and several authors from the community.

Certainly, the restrictions necessitated by COVID-19 have caused disruption for our residents. But we have helped one another and shown respect for our residents by strictly following all CDC and government guidelines. With a focus on keeping active (particularly outdoors) and good hygienic disciplines, we have been blessed to stay relatively clear of the virus. We wish all surrounding communities this same blessing. Stay fit and stay healthy. And may God Bless America through this time of seeming unending crisis.

The Power of the Purse

By Jesse Davis, Denton City Councilman

Denton is what we call a full-service city. That means as taxpayers we support a police department, a fire department, street maintenance, parks, and all the other things we expect from our City government. But in addition, as utility ratepayers, we own and operate our own electric company, water company, wastewater system, and waste management company.

The benefit to us as citizens is that our elected leaders set our tax and utility rates with an eye toward fair rates and excellent service, not profit for shareholders. By the same token, our responsibility as citizens is to elect leaders who understand the complexity of a full-service city, and the stewardship obligation that comes with it.

In late September your City Council approved a $1.34 billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year. That’s a big number, but remember that our utility operations represent about 40% of the whole. And, about 70% of the General Fund (basically everything that’s not utilities, major construction, or debt service) goes to personnel.

With revenue projections down because of the pandemic, we really had to tighten our belts this year. We instituted a hiring freeze and voluntary separation program early on. Unfortunately some of those vacant positions are eliminated in this budget. But I’m very proud to say that the Denton economy is strong, and the City of Denton made NO layoffs. I applaud the City Manager for taking this challenge as an opportunity to streamline many departments and really focus on our core functions.

I’m also proud to say that this budget includes increases for both our Police Department budget and our Human Services Department, including homelessness initiatives and other vital programs. Changes in the police budget include more patrol officers and a new Mental Health unit. This is an innovative collaboration between sworn officers and mental health professionals that will respond to mental health calls in a more holistic way.

The Council also voted to keep our tax rate at $0.59/$100 of value. This is the same rate as last year, which was the lowest city tax rate in 10 years. This means that if your home’s value goes up, the city portion of your tax bill will increase (about $40 for the year for the average homeowner). But if your value stays the same or goes down, so will your city taxes. It says a lot about your city that we can keep taxes low and run a very tight budget, even when the economy takes a hit.

On the utility side, we’ve lowered the rates for water and solid waste, and kept the rates the same for electricity and wastewater. The average ratepayer should save about $24/month starting in October.

Why did I mention elections earlier? Because in Denton we citizens have the ultimate Power of the Purse. We have the awesome ability to choose the ordinary folks who sit on our City Council—the board of directors for this $1.3 billion operation we call home. Due to the pandemic, we moved the city elections we normally hold in May to the November 3rd ballot. The presidential option might be at the top of your ballot, but this year the folks who control your water bill will be toward the bottom. Please do everything you can to get informed on the issues and learn about the candidates. A lot rides on your choices.

Please don’t hesitate to contact me on these issues and any others before the Denton City Council. You can reach me by email at [email protected]. I look forward to hearing from you, and I’ll see you around town!